Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Semi-finals (2nd Legs):

• Bulemezi 1-0 Kyadondo

*Bulemezi qualifies for final 2-1 on aggregate

Busiro 1-0 Buddu

*Busiro qualifies for final 3-1 on aggregate

Bulemezi overcame Buddu 1-0 during the return leg of the Airtel Masaza Cup semi-finals played at the Kasana Stadium on Sunday evening.

Towering midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda scored the priceless goal.

By this result, Bulemezi who won the championship in 2012 qualified with a 3-1 on aggregate).

The first leg away at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe had ended one goal apiece.

This will be Bulemezi’s third final after the back to back 2011 and 2012 editions.

Coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemezi will now face Busiro in the final on Saturday, 26th October 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Deo Sserwadda’s Busiro overcame Buddu 1-0 during the return leg of the semi-final played at the Ssentema play ground on Sunday.

Striker Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti netted the priceless goal.

Busiro thus qualify to the final with a 3-1 aggregate score over the two legs.

During the first leg held at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Busiro had also triumphed 2-1.

This is Busiro’s first time to make the final grade since 2004 when the championship was revived.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

• 2018 – Ssingo

• 2017 – Gomba

• 2016 – Buddu

• 2015 – Ssingo

• 2014 – Gomba

• 2013 – Mawokota

• 2012 – Bulemezi

• 2011 – Buluri

• 2010 – Not Held

• 2009 – Gomba

• 2008 – Kyadondo

• 2007 – Mawokota

• 2006 – Kooki

• 2005 – Mawokota

• 2004 – Gomba