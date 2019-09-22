Saturday Results

JKL Lady Dolphins 72-47 UMU Ravens

UCU Lady Canons 57-51 A1 Challenge

JKL Dolphins 35-74 Power

Sunday Fixtures

KCCA Leopards Vs Angels – 2:30PM

UCU Canons Vs KCCA Men – 4:30PM

City Oilers Vs Ndejje Angels – 6:30PM

Power basketball has, from time immemorial, been about intensity. They have beaten their opponents not with structured play but relentless energy that is, more often than not, unmatched.

And on Saturday night, the five-time National Basketball League champions suffocated JKL Dolphins in the opening game of the three-game playoff quarterfinals.

Power ran out to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter of the game played at YMCA in Wandegeya as Dolphins folded to the swarming defense and failed to contain the transition from Boniface Okellos charges.

Not even a fairly balanced offensive production in the second and third quarters was helpful for Dolphins as they were limited to a mere 3 points in the fourth period of the game.

Syrus Kiviiri led Power with a player of the game performance, scoring an efficient 15 points that were matched by Amin Mukosa. Philip Ameny’s 11 points that came along with team-high 9 rebounds were highlighted by a dunk on Brian Muramba.

Ivan Lumanyika scored team-high 12 points and pulled down game-high 15 rebounds for JKL but turned over the ball more than any other player on the floor. Brian Namake, the only other Dolphin to reach double figures, score 10 points.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday night.