Uganda Cranes bagged the biggest win of the first leg matches of the final round of the qualifiers for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020.

Away from home, the Cranes beat hosts Burundi 3-0 with goals from debutant Viane Sekajugo, skipper Muzamiru Mutyaba and left back Mustafa Kizza.

There was no single home win in the Central-East Zone as Sudan and Rwanda also beat Tanzania and Ethiopia 1-0 respectively away.

The biggest shocks were in the West B Zone where Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo recorded wins over Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria respectively.

The local Stallions beat the Ghana Black Stars 0-1 away from home, Togo hammered Nigeria 4-1 while Niger shocked Ivory Coast with a 2-0 home win.

In the Central Zone, former winners DR Congo earned a 2-0 away win against Central African Republic in Bangui while Congo Brazzaville held hosts Equatorial Guinea in a four goal thriller.

In the Southern Zone, Zimbabwe beat Lesotho 3-1, Zambia narrowly edged Eswatini 1-0 away from home and Madagascar beat Namibia 1-0.

Elsewhere, Morocco drew goalless with Algeria in the North Zone while Tunisia won 1-0 at home against Libya.

Mauritania held Mali and Senegal won 1-0 against Guinea Conakry.

The second leg matches take place next month with the aggregate winner making it to the finals of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

RESULTS

Central Zone

Central Africa 0-2 DR Congo

Equatorial Guinea 2-2 Congo

Central-East Zone

Burundi 0-3 Uganda

Ethiopia 0-1 Rwanda

Tanzania 0-1 Sudan

South Zone

Eswatini 0-1 Zambia

Madagascar 1-0 Namibia

Zimbabwe 3-1 Lesotho

North Zone

Algeria 0-0 Morocco

Tunisia 1-0 Libya

West A Zone

Mauritania 0-0 Mali

Senegal 1-0 Guinea

West B Zone

Togo 4-1 Nigeria

Niger 2-0 Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana 0-1 Burkina Faso