CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup Uganda 2019:

Uganda Hippos Vs Djibouti

Pece Stadium, Gulu (4:00 PM)

The Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso has made two changes to the starting line up from the team that faced Eritrea at the on-going CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup.

Crafty and stylish players Ivan Asaba and Steven Sserwadda will be start.

The two players were subsistutes during the one all draw last Saturday.

Proline midfielder Bright Anukani, fresh from the Uganda Cranes duty (away at CHAN 2020 qualifier against Burundi) makes the 18 man match day team.

Denis Otim is maintained in between the goal posts. Justine Opiro is at right back as Aziz Abdul Kayondo is maintained at left back.

Derrick Kiggundi and skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri are the central defenders for the match.

Kenneth Semakula is deployed as the holding midfielder. Hassan Ssenyonjo, Najib Yiga, Steven Sserwadda as well as the Ivan entity of Asaba and Bogere are all offensive minded players.

The game will kick off at 4 PM at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Uganda Hippos Starting XI Vs Djibouti (Shirt Numbers in Bracket):

Denis Otim (1), Justine Opiro (17), Kayondo Aziz Abdul(3), Derrick Kigundu (13), Gavin Kizito (5), Kenneth Semakula (4), Hassan Senyonjo (12), Najib Yiga (7), Ivan Asaba (11), Ivan Bogere (9), Steven Sserwadda (8)

Subs: Jack Komakech (18), Patrick Mubiru (19), Kevin Ssekimbegge (2), Robert Kitabalwa (16), Isma Mugulusi (15), Sadat Anaku Happy (10), Joseph Kafumbe (14)Sadam Masereka (20), Bright Anukani (6)