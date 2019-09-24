Monday Results | Game 2

KIU Rangers 69-55 Nkumba Lady Marines (Rangers win series 2-0)

KIU Titans 69-59 Warriors (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday Fixtures | Game 2

Angels vs. KCCA Leopards (Leopards lead series 1-0)

Ndejje Angels vs. City Oilers (Oilers lead series 1-0)

Games 2 of the National Basketball League playoff quarterfinals between Warriors and KIU Titans was a win or bounce for the latter.

And with their backs against the wall, Titans treated the Monday night match-up of the three-game series at Lugogo Indoor Stadium as such and ran out 69-59 winners to force the decider.

Denis Balungu, who has been KIU’s best player on both ends of the floor this term, was the starman with game-high 22 points coupled with 14 boards.

It was a close game to start but a little more open than the opening game last Friday. The first quarter ended with the score tied at 14, and the second period was as close but Titans had a slim two-point (34-32) advantage.

Warriors who lost center Samad Imran to injury seconds into the game never fell far behind in the third quarter with Mike Bazangu (15 points) who latter fouled out and Kutai Gatwech (12 points) keeping hem within striking distance.

A small argument between skipper Suudi Ulanga and point guard Michael Bwanga in the fourth quarter and how quickly they put it behind them to play defense is a testament of how Titans badly needed the game.

Bwanga scored 15 points and Ezra Nunda added 9 points. Etthienne Kazungu returned with 4 points in 18 minutes.

The decisive game of the series will be played on Saturday at YMCA, Wandegeya.

Rangers sweep Lady Marines

In the women’s division, Ninette Uwineza turned in a player of the game performance as KIU Rangers swept Nkumba Lady Marines.

Uwineza poured in 25 points and picked 16 rebounds as Rangers beat Lady Marines 69-55. Ines Kanyamuza and Brenda Aujat chipped in with 15 and 12 points respectively.

Fina Busingye scored 20 points and Brenda Ekone had 18 in a losing effort for Nkumba.

Next Games

The first round of the playoffs continues on Wednesday with KCCA Leopards looking to sweep aside Angels while Ndejje Angels will seek to even series against City Oilers having fallen short in Overtime in the first game.