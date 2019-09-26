Wednesday Results

Angels 57-68 KCCA Leopards (Leopards sweep series 2-0)

Ndejje Angels 69-66 City Oilers (Series tied 1-1)

Friday Fixtures

A1 Challenge vs. UCU Lady Canons (Lady Canons lead series 1-0)

Power vs. JKL Dolphins (Power leads series 1-0)

Coming into the National Basketball League playoff quarterfinal battle between City Oilers and Ndejje University Angels, the champions were in fine form and the series seemed like a foregone conclusion.

However, the opening game of the best-of-three series showed it was going to be a real fight as Oilers needed overtime to fend off Ndejje, 83-75.

Walker Obedi’s charges played with the same resolute as they fought a double-digit deficit to tame the six-time champions, 69-66, in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Oilers who had Jimmy Enabu back set the tone in the first half winning the opening quarter 21-16 and extended the lead to 8 points (40-32) at halftime.

Ndejje played exceptionally good defense in the second half more so in the final quarter, giving Oilers no wide-open shot in an effort to close the gap.

Angels were within six points going into the last quarter and Innocent Ochera alongside his backcourt partner Gauthier Baderha led Ndejje’s offensive surge to down the Oilers.

Ochera hit a huge three-pointer to tie the game at 59 with just over five minutes to play. From that point, the game was a seesaw before Ochera hit another trey to give Ndejje a 67-66 lead and Badhera, who had been awful on the line, iced the game with a pair of throws.

Ochera notched game-high 20 points and Badhera added 17 while Salim Kisilu contributed 10 points.

James Okello recorded a team-high 17 points to go with game-high 14 rebounds while Ivan Muhwezi contributed an efficient 15 points before fouling out of the game.

The decider of the series will be played on Sunday.

In the women’s division, KCCA Leopards who are considered the top challengers to JKL Lady Dolphins crown swept Angels 2-0.

Cynthia Irankunda led the way for Leopards with 21 points with Sylvia Nakaibwe and Martha Soigi contributing 14 and 11 points respectively.