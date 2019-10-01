CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup 2019:

Semi-finals (Wednesday, 2nd October):

Tanzania Vs Sudan – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (3 PM)

Kenya Vs Eritrea – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

The semi-finals of the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup shall be held on Wednesday, 2nd October.

The tournament two venues will each host a semi-final.

Pre-tournament favourites Tanzania faces Sudan in one of the two matches lined up on the day at the Pece War Memorial War Stadium in Gulu (natural grass).

The other semi-final will see Eritrea take on Kenya at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (artificial surface).

Tanzania eliminated hosts Uganda 4-2 on Sunday during the second quarter final match played in Gulu.

Earlier, Sudan had defeated South Sudan 1-0 courtesy of a late own goal.

In Njeru, Eritrea humbled Islanders Zanzibar 5-0 and Kenya were 2-1 winners over Burundi.

The final will be played on Saturday, 5th October 2019 at the Pece Stadium.

Quarter final Results: