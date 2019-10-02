Uganda Premier League (Wednesday Results):

Tooro United 1-0 KCCA

KCCA Onduparaka 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants SC Villa 0-0 Vipers

Whoever christened football as the “beautiful game” indeed had genuine and sound reasons.

From the circumstances that surrounded Tooro United’s slim 1-0 home victory over the league’s defending champions KCCA, the aforementioned assertion came to light.

First things first, the home team conceded two penalties (both saved by goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige), were a man down but still managed to win on the first time of asking at their St Paul National Seminary grounds in Fort Portal.

Charles Musiige, formerly at Nyamityobora struck the goal that drowned the reigning league champions on a soggy ground.

Tooro United FC Media Tooro United players celebrate their lone strike against KCCA at the St Paul National Seminary play ground, Fort Portal

Tooro United defender Mike Kawooya was shown marching orders on the half hour mark for a handball.

Goalie Kibirige dived to his left to thwart the resultant kick from the forward Mike Mutyaba.

Four minutes later, the visitors earned a second penalty when midfielder Steven Luswata felled down Mutyaba in the penalty area.

This time round, youngster Allan Okello was denied as Kibirige dived to the right.

The hero of the evening Musiige reacted faster than defender John Revita and struck the winner with a quarter an hour to play.

Tooro United celebrated wildly upon the last whistle, attaining 9 points as they ascended to 5th on the 16 team log.

KCCA is 10th with 6 points from 3 matches played.

Obviously, Kibirige was named the pilsner man of the match for his heroics.

Tooro United FC Media Goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige shows off his man of the match plaque

Next Games:

Tooro United takes on newly promoted Kyetume in their next game on Saturday 5th October 2019 at the same venue.

On that very day, KCCA shall entertain struggling Bright Stars at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Line Ups:

Tooro United XI:

Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Musa Mukasa, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Mike Kawooya, Willy Kavuma, John Byamukama, Steven Luswata, Charles Musiige, Yafesi Mubiru, John Ssemazzi

KCCA FC XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Ramathan Musa, Eric Senjobe, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Keziron Kizito, Jackson Nunda, Allan Okello, John Odumwegu, Mike Mutyaba