The final of the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Boys Challenge Cup will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

This was confirmed by the CECAFA Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye on Wednesday during a press conference at Pece War Memorial Stadium.

Musonye cited the deteriorating state of Pece (after continuous severe rains) and the flight schedules of the Sudan and Tanzanian teams out of Entebbe International Airport as the key factors for confirmed venue of the final.

I would like to thank the supportive media. I also thank FUFA under the leadership of Moses Magogo. After a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) meeting, we have decided that final and the third place play-off matchES will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. The Pece War Memorial Stadium (natural surface) in Gulu has overworked and with the continuous rains, it became unplayable. Secondly, The Tanzania and Sudan teams have their flights Sunday morning. For convenience purposes, we have shifted the finals to Njeru. The local and football leaders are all aware of this position. Nicholas Musonye, Cecafa Secretary General

Musonye hailed the spirit and level of competition at the U-20 challenge cup and vowed to ensure the tourney’s continuity.

“This has been one of the best competitions we have held. There was a lot of competition and we vow to continue with the tournament given the FIFA sponsorship” Musonye added.

Tanzania will face either Kenya in Saturday’s final at Njeru.

During the first semi-final played in Gulu on Wednesday, Tanzania overcame Sudan 2-1.

Israel Patrick Mwenda and Pius Kelvin John scored for Tanzania in the opening half.

Sudan’s consolation came through Abbas Mohamed Namir at the start of the second half.

Kenya piped Eritrea 1-0 during the second semi-final played at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.