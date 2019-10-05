Left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi has retired from international football after a lengthy period of over 10 years, capped 105 times.

Currently the most capped Uganda Cranes player, Walusimbi, 30, penned a letter notifying his retirement for the great service to the nation over the years.

The letter addressed to FUFA is dated 5th October 2019, thanking his teammates, management, fans and government.

“Its been 10 years down the road having a great honour and so privileged to represent my country Uganda in international football tournament……” the letter read.

Walusimbi’s peak moments with the Uganda Cranes witnessed him represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations – twice in Gabon and Egypt in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

He departs at a time when the left back position had almost been customized in his names.

However, he paves way for competition in a department that will be competed for by the likes of Joseph Benson Ochaya, Shafiq Batambuze and the budding Mustafa Kizza.

Walusimbi’s retirement comes barely 24 hours when the new Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry named a 21 man squad to face Ethiopia in the international friendly match on 13th October 2019.

Walusimbi is among the senior players omitted from the list for different reasons.

He started his career at the famous Jogoo Youth system before graduating to the senior team at Sports Club Villa. He crossed to Bunamwaya (now Vipers) for three seasons (2010 to 2013) and was signed by Democratic Republic of Congo club Don Bosco.

He later played at Kenya’s Gor Mahia before being signed by South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.

Walusimbi currently plays at Albanian top tier side KF Vllaznia