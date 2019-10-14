Wakiso Giants 2-1 Proline

Viane Sekajugo scored a late penalty as Wakiso Giants broke Proline resilience to win 2-1 at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The forward had put the Purple Sharks in the lead before Bright Anukani cancelled out the goal.

Sekajugo slotted past Bashir Sekagya in Proline goal off a low cross from Ivan Kiweewa as early as the ninth minute to send the home fans into frenzy.

In a game that will be remembered for Joseph Ochom’s refereeing on the day than Sekajugo’s brace, the referee waved two penalty appeals for the hosts in the first half with TV replays showing otherwise.

First, Sekajugo was wrestled down in the area by Bernard Muwanga and later, Hassan Ssenyonjo was also tripped in the area as he got at the end of Sekajugo’s low ball from the left.

Anukani made sure the game ended 1-1 at half time after he got at the end of substitute Brian Mandela’s headed pass.

The second half was less of controversies but within the 90th minute, Ochom finally pointed to the spot after Mujjuzi appeared to have tripped substitute Karim Ndugwa in the area although it appeared like he had no chance of getting the ball.

However, from TV replays, there was contact and Sekajugo put the ball behind the net to earn the Purple Sharks their fourth win of the season and lift them to 6th on the log with 13 points from 9 games.

Proline remain at the bottom of the log with zero points despite two wins having been docked six points by the FA.