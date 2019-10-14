CHAN 2020 Qualifiers (19th October 2019):

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi

*Uganda Cranes lead 3-0 on aggregate

The Uganda Cranes CHAN team resumed training on Sunday at Lugogo in preparation for the return leg against Burundi.

On the team are two new faces in Vipers’ Abdul Karim Watambala and Wakiso Giants’ Kirizestom Ntambi.

These replace Muzamiru Mutyaba (injury) and Allan Kayiwa who had been part of the earlier preparations.

There are three goalkeepers in KCCA’s Charles Lukwago, URA lanky shop stopper James Alitho and Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa.

Eight defenders have been maintained to include; Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Arafat Galiwango (Police), Mustapha Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA) and Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline).

Watambala and Ntambi are the key additions in a pool of talented midfielders.

Courtesy Police’s winger Yusuf Ssozi (left) is closed down by Abdul Azizi Kayondo and Ibrahim Tembo

Other midfielders are; Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Said Kyeyune (URA), Yusuf Ssozi (Police), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Okello (KCCA), Shafique Kagimu (URA), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline) and Mbarara City’s Ibrahim Orit.

The Vipers striking duo of Fahad Bayo and Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma are joined by KCCA’s on-form Mike Mutyaba as the forwards on the team.

The team returns with non-residential training on Monday morning at Lugogo under Abdallah Mubiru who will be joined by Jonathan McKinstry and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Midfielder Ntambi and the coaches will join the team on Tuesday after returning from Ethiopia where Uganda Cranes beat their hosts 1-0 during an international friendly match on Sunday (Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scored the lone goal).

Uganda Cranes lead 3-0 from the first leg played at Bujumbura.

The return leg will be played on Saturday, 19th October 2019 in Kampala with the winner on aggregate

Summoned Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), James Alitho (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA)

Left Backs: Arafat Galiwango (Police), Mustapha Kizza (KCCA)

Central Defenders: John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline)

Holding Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Said Kyeyune (URA), Yusuf Ssozi (Police), David Owori (SC Villa)

Creative Midfielders: Bright Anukani (Proline), Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants), Allan Okello (KCCA), Shafique Kagimu (URA)

Wide-men: Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Abdul-Karim Watambala (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City)

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA)