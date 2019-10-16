BAL Qualifiers (Group D) | Wednesday, October 16

City Oilers (Uganda) vs. Dynamo (Burundi) – 5:30pm

JKT (Tanzania) vs. Hawasa City (Ethiopia) – 8:30pm

The qualifiers for the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) get underway on Wednesday evening in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

Group D of the qualifiers to be played at National Indoor Stadium will see Ugandan side and favourites City Oilers take the floor with Dynamo from Burundi.

Oilers who for two straight years won the regional qualifiers for the Africa Champions Cup are favourites on paper but given the Burundian basketball culture, Dynamo will take the fight to them.

With Josh Johnson likely to sit out the opener, Jordin Mayes will take care of the traffic alongside Tony Drileba with Ben Komakech and youngster Ivan Muhwezi offering help to the pair.

Robinson Opong, James Okello and Landry Ndikumana are expected to log more minutes in the frontcourt with Stephen Omony and Francis Azolibe the supporting cast.

Oilers will be looking for a strong start before battling Patriots on Sunday in what will most likely be the decider of who wins the group.

Mandy Juruni’s charges will take on Hawasa on Thursday, and JKT on Friday in the penultimate game.