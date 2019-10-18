2019 Africa Netball Championship

Friday, 18 th October 2019 9PM

Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Bellville Veldrome, Cape town, South Africa

Uganda will seek to begin her title defence on a high as the 2019 Africa Netball Championship throws off this Friday.

The She Cranes take on Zimbabwe at the Bellville Veldrome targeting victory to set the tone in a bid to claim the championship for the third time in a row.

Head coach Rashid Mubiru is confident his charges are in perfect shape and ready to face Zimbabwe.

“We are prepared as a team and ready to compete. We come here as defending champions and that means all focus will be on us. The girls are in good shape and ready to face Zimbabwe.”

The She Cranes who arrived in South Africa on Monday had a practice game against Deft Netball Club, a game they won 49-10 but lasted only two quarters.

The game against Zimbabwe was initially supposed to throw off very early on Friday morning but because they arrived in South Africa late (Thursday night), the organizers allowed them time to rest before they get into action.

Mary Nuba Cholock will be the team goal shooter in the absence of skipper Peace Proscovia who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Stella Oyella, Joan Nampugu, Martha Soigi and Irene Mirembe plus Betty Kizza are the other notable names in She Cranes squad.

It should also be noted that the tournament was supposed to be played in groups format but the withdrawal of Tanzania at the 11th hour forced organizers to make changes thus opting for a round robin format.

Revised Fixtures

Friday, 18th October 2019

• South Africa 116-10 Lesotho

• Kenya vs Zambia

• South Africa vs Malawi

• Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Saturday, 19th October 2019

• Lesotho vs Kenya

• South Africa vs Zimbabwe

• Uganda vs Zambia

• Kenya vs Malawi

Sunday, 22nd October 2019

• Lesotho vs Uganda

• Zimbabwe vs Kenya

• Zambia vs Malawi

• South Africa vs Uganda

• Lesotho vs Zimbabwe

Monday, 21st October 2019

• Uganda vs Malawi

• South Africa vs Kenya

• Zimbabwe vs Zambia

• Lesotho vs Malawi

Tuesday, 22nd October 2019