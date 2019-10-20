Uganda Beach Soccer League 2019 – 2020 (Match Day 5):

Sunday, October 20, 2019 – Lido Beach, Entebbe

The national beach soccer league returns at Lido beach in Entebbe Municipality with five matches on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

For starters, this will be match day five since the 2019 – 2020 season kicked off.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) will take on Real Galacticos in the early kick-off at 1 PM.

Defending champions St Lawrence University shall then face Talented in the second game.

Entebbe Sharks face Muteesa 1 Royal University, Mutoola will return with MUBS.

The last game on the menu will see Real Galacticos take to the field against Muteesa 1 Royal University in the final game on the day.

The different clubs will be targeting maximum points in a bid to seek early advantage as the league steadily takes shape.

The Uganda beach soccer league is organized by the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA).

All Match Day 5 Fixtures:

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Vs Real Galacticos – 1 PM

St Lawrence University Vs Talented – 2 PM

Entebbe Sharks Vs Muteesa 1 Royal University – 3 PM

Mutoola Beach Vs Makerere University Business School (MUBS) – 4 PM

Real Galacticos Vs Muteesa 1 Royal University – 5 PM