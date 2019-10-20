FUFA Big League:

Kitara 1-0 New Villa

Kitara Football Club earned a slim 1-0 home win over newcomers New Villa during a FUFA Big League duel played at the Kigaya play ground, Hoima on Saturday.

Striker Peter Lumolo struck the lone goal on the evening, to inspire their new coach Mark Twinamatisko to his first victory.

Lumolo tapped home in the 25th minute following a telling delivery from Vincent Kasoki.

Lumolo is one of the new players signed for Kitara from Kiboga Young.

The visitors completed the game with ten men after a red card to Godfrey Kazibwe, 17 minutes to full time.

Kazibwe was sent for an early shower by referee Rajab Bakasambe following a foul on midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu.

New Villa under head coach Andrew Nsamba will turn their guns to Dove FC on Monday, 21st October 2019 at the Katusabe grounds in Masindi.

On the other hand, Kitara will make that distant trip away to Kabale to face Kigezi Homeboyz (former Kabale Sharp) on Thursday 24th October at Kabale Municipal grounds.