After what he described as a successful campaign at the Safari Sevens, Uganda Rugby 7s head coach Tolbert Onyango has set his sights on the 2019 Africa Men’s Sevens scheduled for November 8-9, 2019.

In addition to injuries, Onyango notes that player discipline during gameplay is one of the crucial areas the former African champions will need to fix in time before the Africa Men’s Sevens kicks off in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Rugby Cranes gave away numerous penalties which were costly in their campaign during the Safari Sevens. Major infringements including illegal tackles, not releasing, offsides and illegal entry at the breakdown led to loss of possession to the opponents who gained a chance to score points for themselves.

Our discipline is an area we need to fix Tolbert Onyango, Uganda Sevens Headcoach.

These penalties, in some critical situations, were followed by sending off of the player in question to the sin bin.

The Rugby Cranes registered three yellow cards at the Safari Sevens, with Aaron Ofoyrwoth the man in the spotlight yet again being responsible for two of them courtesy of repeated intentional knock-forward offences.

Tolbert highlighted that the build-up tournaments the Rugby Cranes have participated in were timely in the preparations for the Africa Men’s Sevens, and he believes his charges will be competitive in Johannesburg.