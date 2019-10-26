Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Final:

Busiro 0-1 Bulemezi (*After Extra Time)

Third Place Playoff:

Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Bulemezi Ssaza lifted the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup following a 1-0 victory over Busiro in extra time on a muddy Mandela National Stadium surface on Saturday.

South Sudanese U-20 player Emmanuel Loki scored the priceless goal of the well-attended finale also watched by the King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Loki headed home in the third minute of extra time to spark wild celebrations.

In the match proper, Busiro posed the early threat through crafty winger Andrew Kigozi who often danced his way on the left flank inside the opening 10 minutes.

Busiro striker Gerald Ogwetti broke through in the 13th minute but was well defended.

On 25 minutes, Bulemezi hardworking skipper Ronald Ssekiganda chipped into the goal area but Emmanuel Loki’s goal-bound shot was blocked.

Towards the half-hour mark, Kigozi executed another lung-bursting run on the left, setting a totally unmarked Ivan Mayanja who curled wide of the goal.

With 10 minutes to play, Ssekiganda set up Loki with a defence splitter but the Busiro goalkeeper was equal to the task.

Bulemezi threatened with two unsuccessful consecutive corner-kicks well defended by the Busiro backline as the closing whistle of the opening 45 minutes by FIFA Referee Brian Miiro blew for the mandatory half time recess.

As the second half kicked off, Bulemezi resumed from the same momentum as they climaxed the opening stanza.

Loki shot wide from an acute angle on the right flank three minutes into the second half.

There were a couple of half-chances created by either side with the respective defences remaining watertight.

Bulemezi technical bench called off bow-legged midfielder Masudi Kafumbe for Ezra Kaye with 20 minutes to play.

Three minutes later, Busiro introduced Tebusweke for the gangly forward Gerald Ogwetti.

Hamza Kalibwani replaced the immensely gifted Mikidadi Ssenyonga with 11 minutes to play for Busiro.

With eight minutes to the end of the game, Bulemezi lost defender Joseph Marvin through injury before holding midfielder Hamza Mulambuzi took over.

Mulambuzi tasted Mutumba in Busiro’s goal with a distant effort that sailed away from the goalposts for virtually the last kick of 2019 final before Miiro called for the full-time whistle of the 90 minutes.

The game progressed to the additional 30 minutes of extra time (15 minutes per half).

The breakthrough moment of the game arrived in the third minute of the added half-hour when striker Loki jumped high to nod home Gabriel Elagu’s teasing cross from the right-wing.

Bulemezi remained the dominant side for the rest of the additional time.

In the second half of extra time, Simon Katumba was introduced for the goal scorer Loki with five minutes to play.

Bulemezi held onto a nervy ending to lift their second title since the 2012 triumph, earning Shs 12M and gold medals.

The losing finalists (Busiro) were rewarded Shs 9M.

The tournament top scorer was Ssese’s Denis Mwemezi with seven goals.

Bulemezi’s Ronald Ssekiganda was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Ssese was rewarded as the best-disciplined team.

The third-place playoff between Kyadondo and Buddu was won by the latter 2-1 during the early kick-off.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this annual championship.

Team Line Ups:

Bulemezi XI: Amir Nalugoda (G.K), Rogers Seruyonda, Simon Ssenyange, Godfrey Arijole, Marvin Joseph (82’ Hamza Mulambuzi), Dirisa Masembe, Ronald Ssekiganda (Captain), Masudi Kafumbe (70’ Ezra Kaye), Emmanuel Loki (115’ Simon Katumba), Gabriel Elagu, John Nakibinge

Subs Not Used: Aristo Muhindo (G.K), Tonny Kyagaba, Gavin Mubutu, Rogers Kiwanuk

Busiro XI: Hadadi Mutumba (G.K), Desty Mubiru, Paul Waswa, Rogers Adriko, Ivan Sserubiri, Ivan Mayanja, Gerald Ogweti (73’ Tebusweke), Abdul Ssembuusi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga (79’ Hamza Kalibwani), Andrew Kigozi, Robert Ssentongo

Other Awards: