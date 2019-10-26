Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Third Place Play off:

Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Kyadondo recovered from a goal down to overcome Buddu 2-1 in a rain-marred third place playoff for the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

The game, coming moments before the 15th final of the annual championship between Busiro and Bulemezi was played under severe rainy conditions.

Buddu took the lead through striker Edward Matovu Muna in the 17th minute, a decent diving header off a teasing cross from Frank Ssebuufu to take the command in the opening stanza of the game.

The rains intensified in the second half, making the ground flooded and muddy but play resumed under all these conditions.

Kyadondo posed more questions to the Buddu backline as they attacked without fear, creating chance after chance.

The equalizer eventually came through Jacob Draleke following the donkey work from Eric Wadribo.

Five minutes to the climax of the game, Masagaza Masaazi tapped home the winner from close range to spark wild celebrations.

The Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, flanked by other local organizing committee officials handed over bronze medals and Shs 7 M dummy cheque to team Kyadondo.

Buddu were consoled with Shs 5M.

Meanwhile, Bulemezi edged Busiro 1-0 after extra time to lift their second trophy in a final watched by a big crowd that included the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Normal time of this interesting encounter had ended goal-less as the two sides failed to find the back of the net in 90 minutes before the additional 30 minutes were called into force.

In the third minute of extra time, Emmanuel Loki headed past goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba from Gabriel Eragu’s cross on the right wing for the lone strike.

Bulemezi took home the main trophy, Shs 12M and gold medals.

Busiro, who were playing their first final ever settled for silver medals and Shs 9M.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this championship and Centenary Bank are the other partners.

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Nazir Kibuule (G.K), Eddy Matovu, Fred Atuhire, Farouk Nsereko, Umar Kato, Ashraf Magembe, Ibrahim Kasule, Titus Ssematimba, Julius Kazibwe, Marvin Kavuma, Frank Ssebuufu

Substitutes: Farouk Yawe (G.K), Gideon Odongo, Frank Yiga, Ssande Kawesi, Raymond Walugembe, Twaha Mutyaba, John Kasozi

Officials:

Team manager : Peter Byalugaba

: Peter Byalugaba Head Coach: Ronald Lukungu

Ronald Lukungu Assistant Coach : James Zzake

: James Zzake Team Doctor : Bull Jjumba

: Bull Jjumba Official: Steven Zziwa

Kyadondo XI: Samuel Mwaka (G.K), Borris Onegi, Steven Kagoda, Douglas Kizza, Patrick Bayiga, Robert Nyanzi, Eric Wadribo, Ismael Kayondo, Sharif Ssengendo, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Masagazi Masaazi

Substitutes: Tonny Musinguzi (G.K), Kizza Kiwatule, Kelly Fabian Kusiima, Musa Mugerwa, Eddy Ssenkaali, Bruno Mukwaya, Jacob Draleke

Officials:

Team manager: Gerald Katamba

Gerald Katamba Head Coach : Paul Kiwanuka

: Paul Kiwanuka Assistant coach : Charles Ayiekho

: Charles Ayiekho Team Doctor: Oscar Mutebi

Oscar Mutebi Goalkeeping coach : Hamuza Muwonge

: Hamuza Muwonge Official: Frank Gerald Sekandi

Other awards:

Top scorer: Denis Mwemezi (Ssese) – 7 Goals

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Ronald Ssekiganda (Bulemezi)

Most Disciplined team: Ssese