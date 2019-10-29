Management of Katwe United Football Club has named celebrated promotional king Allan Kabonge “Messiah” Kivewala Ponsiano as their new head coach.

The development was confirmed through an official statement released by the club vice president, Deo Gracious Luyimbaazi.

The same statement also conveyed the message that terminated the services of former coach Hassan “Figo” Mubiru.

Kabonge will be assisted by Ismael Kintu and Mike Mukasa.

Allan Kabonge (extreme left)

IN LINE WITH OUR MAIN OBJECTIVE OF PLAYING IN THE STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE NEXT SEASON, ALLAN KABONGE HAS BEEN TASKED TO DIRECT HIS EFFORTS TOWARDS ACHIEVING THAT OBJECTIVE. KATWE UNITED FC ONCE AGAIN WELCOMES COACH ALLAN KABONGE AND WISHES HIM SUCCESS IN HIS NEW ASSIGNMENT. Katwe United FC Statement

Kabonge has been club-less since he guided Kyetume to promotion last season (working with Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja).

Mubiru was sacked followed Katwe United’s disappointing 4-0 loss at home against Doves All Stars on Monday, 28th October 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The former Uganda Cranes international had joined Katwe United then in the Kampala regional league after signing a three-year employment contract on 13th August 2018.

Kabonge’s first task at hand is to collect up the broken pieces at the club at a time they will be visiting Bukedea Town Council this Thursday, 31st October 2019.

He has previously been part of the promotion to the Uganda Premier League for five clubs – Aurum Roses, Onduparaka, Masavu, Paidha Black Angels and lately Kyetume.

Only Richard Makumbi, the current head coach at Kiboga Young (now based in Mbale) beats him at the game since Makumbi has guided more than 9 clubs to the top flight division.

Katwe United trains at the famous barren and dusty ground in Katwe and hosts their home matches at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Allan Kabonge quick facts:

Full Name: Allan Kabonge Ponsiano Kivewala

Allan Kabonge Ponsiano Kivewala Age : 29 years

: 29 years Parents: Ronald Kasujja and Agnes Nalweyiso

Ronald Kasujja and Agnes Nalweyiso Education: Butega Primary School, Mityana, St Jude S.S (S.1-S.4), Bishop Sisto Mazolidi S.S, Lweza (A-Level)

Butega Primary School, Mityana, St Jude S.S (S.1-S.4), Bishop Sisto Mazolidi S.S, Lweza (A-Level) Coaching Education: CAF ‘C’ Licence certificate

CAF ‘C’ Licence certificate Football Career: Friends of Football (FOF), Mityana Utoda, Bugiri Old Timers, Chemilis Sugar Company (Kenya), Agro Chemicals (Kenya), Victors, Express, Mgano (DR Congo), A.S Kigali (Rwanda), Uganda U-20

Friends of Football (FOF), Mityana Utoda, Bugiri Old Timers, Chemilis Sugar Company (Kenya), Agro Chemicals (Kenya), Victors, Express, Mgano (DR Congo), A.S Kigali (Rwanda), Uganda U-20 Coaching Career: Lake Victoria Soccer Academy, Nkumba University, Aurum Roses, Gomba, Busiro, Uganda Red Cross, Onduparaka, Masavu F.C, Busiro Ssaza, Buwekula Ssaza, Lira United, Paidha Black Angels Football Club, Entebbe F.C, Kisubi University, Kyetume, Katwe United (current)

Lake Victoria Soccer Academy, Nkumba University, Aurum Roses, Gomba, Busiro, Uganda Red Cross, Onduparaka, Masavu F.C, Busiro Ssaza, Buwekula Ssaza, Lira United, Paidha Black Angels Football Club, Entebbe F.C, Kisubi University, Kyetume, Katwe United (current) Achievements: Won the 2014 Bika Bya Buganda Football Championships, Guided Four Clubs to the Uganda Premier League (Aurum Roses, Masavu, Onduparaka, Paidha Black Angels and Kyetume), Scored the winning goal that saved Express from relegation in the 2007/8 season

Won the 2014 Bika Bya Buganda Football Championships, Guided Four Clubs to the Uganda Premier League (Aurum Roses, Masavu, Onduparaka, Paidha Black Angels and Kyetume), Scored the winning goal that saved Express from relegation in the 2007/8 season Best dish: Matooke served with Ground Nuts mixed with beef