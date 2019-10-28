FUFA Big League (Monday Results):

Katwe United 1-4 Doves All Stars

Doves All Stars Kataka 2-1 MYDA

West Nile based Doves All Stars Football Club subjected newcomers Katwe United to a rude welcome with a 4-1 humbling in an Elgon group contest of the FUFA Big League at Lugogo in Kampala on Monday.

Samary Ajobe, Cris Brian, Rashid Kawawa and Edema Sabir scored the goals for Doves All Stars in the one sided encounter.

Allan Tebusweke’s brilliant goal that had at one stage brought the game level was merely relegated to be a consolation.

Ajobe gave the visitors an early lead in the third minute with a heavily deflected goal past goalkeeper Eric Dhaira.

Kawawa missed a chance to double the scores when he his shot off an acute angle from the right kissed the cross bar on the quarter hour mark.

Katwe United reacted swiftly and forward Kenneth Madira was a culprit of two missed scoring opportunities.

The home side eventually brought the game with Tebusweke’s first time volley off 35 yards into the roof of the net with 7 minutes to the end of the opening half.

By the half time whistle, the two sides were tied at one goal apiece.

Cris headed home the second goal six minutes after restart of play for the second half.

In the 56th minute, dangerman Kawawa recorded his name onto the scorers’ sheet to build a two goal cushion.

Sabir Andama wrapped the icing on the already baked with yet another brilliant header, 10 minutes to the climax of the game.

The shocking loss was Katwe United’s first defeat in three games following an earlier win and draw over Light SS and Saviours respectively.

Meanwhile, another newcomer MYDA lost 2-1 on the road to Kataka at the CRO Sansiro play ground in Mbale.

Cosia Waiswa gave MYDA the lead before Kataka replied through skipper Peter Lusimbula’s penalty and Junior Zake.

The FUFA Big League is the second highest football division in Uganda.

Three clubs will be promoted from the Big league to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2020.

Team Line Ups:

Katwe United XI:

Eric Dhaira (G.K), Emmanuel Asiku, Nicolas Ssendisa, Abdu Ssemwogerere, Twaha Lubega, Saul Ssemwanga, Joel Male, Reagan Mukwaya (Captain), Kenneth Madira, Ronald Kikonyogo, Allan Tebusweke

Subs:

Michael Lubowa, Vincent Kimeze, Billy Nkata, Alex Katumba, Richard Kigozi, Ronald Seku, Denis Lwetutte

Head coach: Hassan Mubiru

Doves All Stars XI:

Sharif Ssozi (G.K), Yakin Andama, Samson Ssendege, Sabir Simba, Martin Aniku (Captain), Samary Ajobe, Benard Sande, Rashid Kawawa, Cris Brian, SabirEdema

Subs:

Osman Miraj, Bayiga Ajiga, Allan Mugalu, Fred Adriko, Richard Kakembo, Rajab Sabir

Head coach: Morish Adiga