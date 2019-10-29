FUFA Big League outfit Katwe United Football Club has terminated the employment contract of their head coach Hassan “Figo” Mubiru on Tuesday, 29th October 2019.

The fate follows the club’s disappointing 4-0 loss at home against Doves All Stars, 24 hours earlier.

Mubiru joined Katwe United then in the Kampala regional league after signing a three-year employment contract on 13th August 2018.

He worked diligently with the club and guided them to promotion to the second tier (FUFA Big League).

In the FUFA Big League, Mubiru has only been in charge of three games; a 1-0 home win over Light S.S, an away draw with newcomers Saviors and that embarrassing 4-1 home loss to West Nile side Doves All Stars at Lugogo.

A statement released by the club’s vice chairman Deo Gracious Luyimbaazi stressed the element of mutual consent by the two parties.

Katwe United FC have parted ways with Head Coach, Hassan Mubiru on mutual consent. The Club is highly appreciative of his immense contribution towards positioning Katwe United FC as one of the country’s leading football clubs. We wish him success in his next endeavours. Katwe United FC Statement

Meanwhile, the club has also announced the acquisition of experienced Coach, Allan Kabonge “Messiah” Kivewala Ponsiano as the new head Coach.

Kabonge will be assisted by Ismael Kintu and Mike Mukasa.

In line with our main objective of playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League next season, Kabonge has been tasked to direct his efforts towards achieving that objective. Katwe United FC once again welcomes Coach Allan Kabonge and wishes him success in his new assignment. Katwe United FC Statement

Katwe United will travel to Bukedea on Thursday, 31st October 2019 to face Bukedea Town Council on match day five.