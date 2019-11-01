2019 Castle Lite Entebbe Golf Open:

Day three Leader:

Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 66, 71 (207)

Kenyan professional golfer Jasta Madoya has built up a six stroke lead coming to the round of the 2019 Castle Lite Entebbe Open.

On Friday, 1st November 2019, it marked the third round of the annual championship for the professionals.

Madoya, who took over the leader-board during round two maintained his grip aloft the standings with a course level par – 71 score on the day.

Over the 54 holes played thus far, Madoya has now amassed 207 strokes, ahead of Uganda’s long hitting Herman Mutawe.

Thinus Maritz/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images Jastas Madoya

A church pastor by calling, Madoya who ministers with the Kings Outreach Church is a member of the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha.

On day three, struck three birdies and bogies apiece with the rest being pars.

I THANK GOD FOR BUILDING THE LEAD COMING TO THE FINAL ROUND. I AM GLAD TO BE PLAYING IN THE PRESSURE GROUP AND NEVER AFRAID OF PRESSURE. I will target an under score. Jastas Madoya, Professional Golfer

The biggest mover on the day was legendary golfer Dismas Anyonyi Indiza who leaped from 11th to joint third.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Long hitting Dismas Indiza had the best score during round 3

Indiza struck 2-under par 69 on day three to amass 214 in three rounds, the same score as Kopan Timbe, CJ Wangai and day one leader Robson Chinhoi from Zimbabwe.

Uganda’s Henry Lujja as well as the Kenyan trio of Snow Greg (Kenya), David Wakhu (Kenya) and David Wakhu are tied on 217 gross.

Another Kenyan, Tony Omuli with 218 completes the top ten positions.

Round four and the final day will be Saturday, 2nd November 2019.

The final round will witness the crowing of the main event, pros and the subsidiary catergory.

This year, the Entebbe Open became part of the Safari Golf Tours.

The professionals are vying for Shs 40M staked by the main sponsors, Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand.

Round 3 Leaderboard (All Those who made the cut):

1 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 66, 71 (207)

2 – Herman Mutawe (Uganda) – 70, 69, 74 (213)

T3 – Dismas Anyonyi Indiza (Kenya) – 73, 72, 69 (214)

Kopan Timbe (Kenya) – 66, 76, 72 (214)

CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 71, 70, 73 (214)

Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 64, 75, 75 (214)

T7 – Henry Lujja (Uganda) – 74, 71, 72 (217)

Snow Greg (Kenya) – 71, 72, 74 (217)

David Wakhu (Kenya) – 72, 71, 74 (217)

10 – Tony Omuli (Kenya) – 71, 74, 73 (218)

T11 – Kenneth Bollo (Kenya) – 69, 78, 72 (219)

David Amooti Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 73, 74, 72 (219)

Silver Opio (Uganda) – 66, 79, 74 (219)

Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 74, 70, 72 (219)

T15 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 75, 72, 73 (220)

Hesbon Kutwa (Kenya) – 74, 73, 73 (220)

T18 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 78, 70, 73 (221)

John Karichu Mathiaka (Kenya) – 73, 75, 73 (221)

T20 – Samba Niang (Senegal) – 75, 71, 76 (222)

Erick Obura Ooko (Kenya) – 75, 71, 76 (222)

22 – Brian Toolit (Uganda) – 73, 75, 75 (223)