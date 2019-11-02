Uganda Premier League (Match Day 11):

Saturday, 2nd November 2019: Bright Stars Vs Onduparaka

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru, 4 P.M

After the opening 10 matches of the 2019 – 2020, Bright Stars Football Club remains the only side yet to taste the joy of maximum points with a victory.

Bright Stars under Muhammed Kisekka as head coach and Simon Peter Mugerwa as the assistant have virtually struggled to find a footing.

From their 10 matches thus far, 6 of these have ended in stalemates, the most draws by any club in the league and four are losses.

On Saturday, 2nd November 2019, Bright Stars entertain West Nile based Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The game was shifted to Njeru on request of Bright Stars since the federation banned the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium which had become unplayable because of the bare patches and flooded terrain due to the heavy torrential rains this season.

Now, Bright Stars back to Njeru, a ground where they earned a point when they played to a 1 all draw with BUL on Tuesday will be a familiar surface of sorts to their players.

Onduparaka is one club that has virtually struggled on artificial surface as manifested from the disappointing results every-time they have played at Lugogo and Njeru.

Key Players:

The home side will pray that striker Joseph Jjanjali (on loan from Vipers) maintains the goal scoring form as they need goals, goals and goals to win.

Jjanjali’s back up as Brian Kayanja, James Angu will be assisted by creative midfielders Methiodious Jjungu, Henry Kiwanuka, the overlapping left wing back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge as goalkeeper Bbule.

Onduparaka, under head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and his assistant Simeon Massa will assemble more or less the side that won 3-0 over Tooro United on Tuesday away in Arua.

On form goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa will be expected to retain his starting role in between the goal posts.

Team skipper Wahab Gadafi, a key pillar for the team in the midfield department, Vitalis Tabu, Ceaser Okhuti and Rashid Okocha, among others are all on the match day squad.

Other games:

Table leaders Vipers visit Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Wakiso Giants’s head coach Kefa Kisala takes on his former paymasters Express at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.