Uganda Premier League | Matchday 11 – Friday Results

BUL 2-0 Kyetume

Kyetume SC Villa 1-1 URA

Jinja based BUL Football Club continues to be the revelation of the first round for the Uganda Premier League.

A convincing 2-0 home win against newly promoted Kyetume, their 7th victory of the season in 11 matches played thus far shot them to 23 points, one behind leaders Vipers (Venoms have a game in hand against Busoga United on Saturday).

Against George “Best” Nsiimbe’s coached Kyetume, BUL scored through Richard Wandyaka and striker Musa Esenu, both goals coming in the first half.

Wandyaka headed home on the quarter hour mark off James Otim’s teasing delivery from the right.

Esenu, a former former at Busoga United, Vipers and KCCA scored the second goal in the 41st minute.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Peter Onen, head coach at BUL

Peter Onen has now recovered the winning touch that had eluded the team during the 2-1 loss away to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende and the one all home draw with Bright Stars recently.

Kyetume would have pulled back a goal but a penalty awarded was fluffed by substitute Dennis Lubowa, after great goalkeeping by Sanoni Mulabi.

BUL consolidate second spot with 23 points, one less of Vipers.

On the other hand, Kyetume is 8th with 13 points and suffered a successive loss, following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat by Vipers at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Meanwhile, the second game played on Friday at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira ended one goal apiece between Sports Club Villa and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

It was a tale of two well drilled penalties for either sides.

Brian Majwega scoring the first half penalty for URA and Ambrose Kirya getting on target with a late penalty for SC Villa who have not lost a league match since match day one (1-0 at Kyetume at Namboole).

Match day 11 of the league continues with several matches to be played on Saturday, 2nd November 2019.

Table leaders Vipers visit Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Wakiso Giants entertain Express at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso and Bright Stars will face Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Next Matches:

Kyetume hosts Busoga United on Tuesday, November 5th 2019 and BUL will make the long trip to Arua to battle Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium.

Line Ups:

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (GK), Denis Okot Oola, Allan Munaaba, Walter Ochora, Musa Walangalira, Godfrey Akol, James Otim, Sebutinde, Esenu, Wandyaka, Mukongotya

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Julius Ntambi, Steven Sande, Jonathan Mugabi, Benon Tahomera, Deo Isejja,Julius Lule, Isaac Kirabira, Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe, Robert Ssentongo, Sharif Saaka