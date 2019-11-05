Match Summary | Game 2, T20 | Old Hararians Ground

Old Hararians 148/3 in 20 overs (Craig Ervine 71, Sakinder Raza 61)

Uganda XI 130/5 in 20 overs (Roger Mukasa 24, Arnold Otwani 22, Kenneth Waiswa 31)

Old Hararians won by 18 runs.

Cricket Cranes fell to a strong Old Hararians side in their second game of the Tour to Zimbabwe.

The Old Hararians put together a strong side that had Zimbabwe Internationals Sakinder Raza, Vusi Sibanda, Craig Ervine, and Peter Moore.

Uganda made changes from the team that won the first game of the tour with youngsters Kenneth Waiswa, Richard Agamire getting a chance to impress plus the experienced Jonathan Sebanja with Hamu Kayondo, Ronak Patel and captain Brian Masaba making way for the trio.

The Old Hararians batted first and set a commanding 148/3 with Craig Ervin (71) and Sakinder Raza (61) the top scorers in a pulsating game. Richard Agamire (1/13) was the pick of the bowlers very economical in his quota of four overs.

Cricket Uganda

In the chase Roger Mukasa (24) and Arnold Otwani (22) put on an opening stand of 51 in 6 overs before both fell in quick succession.

Riazat Shah came and went without much fuss and only Kenneth Waiswa (31) held the innings together as the chase ran out of steam at 130/6 and the Cricket Cranes fell short by 18 runs.

The Cricket Cranes will be back in action on Wednesday against another Takashinga side in a 50-over game before they take a rest on Thursday.

Shahzad Kamal who was not able to travel with the squad on Sunday will join his teammates tomorrow.