Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

North East Region Select 0-4 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes registered a comprehensive 4-0 victory against the North East select team during a regional tour match played at theKatakwi High School playground on Saturday before a lively crowd.

The goals for the national team came from KCCA’s left Mustafa Kizza, Vipers’ striker Fahad Bayo, URA midfielder Joackim Ojeera and Wakiso Giants’ Hassan Ssenyonjo.

Uganda Cranes led 2-0 by the mandatory half time break through Kizza’s penalty and a close range finish by Bayo.

Kizza struck from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute when defender Steven Oriokot fouled Ojeera in the penalty area.

Eight minutes later, Bayo tapped home the second from close range following a school boy mistake from goalkeeper Joshua Okwaput after an earlier back pass from Oriokot.

At the start of the second half, Uganda Cranes technical team led by Johnathan McKinstry called for several changes.

Goalkeeper James Alitho, Patrick Mbowa, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ashraf Mandela and Joel Madondo were introduced at the start of the second half.

Alitho replaced Charles Lukwago in goal, Mbowa came on for captain Halid Lwaliwa, Nicholas Kasozi paved way for Mutyaba, Mandela replaced Paul Willa at right back and Madondo took over Bayo’s slot as the lead striker.

With Lwaliwa out, Mutyaba became took over the captain’s arm band in the second half.

Ten minutes into the second half, North East team also made their first change.

John Okwatum was introduced for striker Emmanuel Lokuuna.

Mutyaba and Anukani tested goalkeeper Okwaput before Ojeera headed home the third at the near post off Kizza’s curling corner kick.

Second half substitute Hassan Ssenyonjo, who had replaced Shafik Kagimu combined with fellow sub Mutyaba for the fourth and final goal on the day.

This was the first regional tour victory for McKinstry since he took over the Uganda Cranes job six weeks ago.

The game is part of the preparations for the national team ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Uganda will kick-start the 2021 AFCON qualifiers away to Burkina Faso on 13th November 2019.

Four days later, Uganda will host Malawi on 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Team Line Ups:

North East Region:

Joshua Okwaput (G.K), Jonathan Okello, Emmanuel Opolot Tandema, Julius Ocen, Steven Oriokot, Joel Ekadu, Paul Oonyu, Denis Emorut, Emmanuel Lokuuna, Ivan Otude, Simon Odeke

Subs: Gilbert Aikomo (G.K), Abraham Ojale, Julius Isaac Odoa, John Okwatum, Ronald Eletu, Stewart Okiror, John Aleper

Head coach: Julius Ogwang

Assistant Coach: Mike Okiror

Official: Simon Onyait

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K, KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), John Revita (KCCA), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Joachim Ojeera (URA)

Subs: James Alitho (URA FC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants)