Coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi could be back at the helm of Mbarara City Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

Currently at Onduparaka FC, the former Cranes international is in line to return to Mbarara City FC where he was last season.

On Monday, the coach was spotted with Club President Hon. Mwine Mpaka at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala and the two had a meeting.

It should be noted that the Ankole Lions parted ways with Paul Nkata on Sunday following dismal performance in the 21 days he has been in charge of the club.

Brian Ssenyondo who was in charge at the start of the season but was relieved of his duties after five games has been reinstated as caretaker manager and will be on the bench as Mbarara City FC host on Onduparaka FC on Tuesday.

This is still a developing story