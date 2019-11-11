FUFA Big League:

Rwenzori Group:

Water 1-2 Kitara

Kitara UPDF 2-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Elgon Group:

Kataka 2-1 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Saviours 2-1 Dove all Stars

Dove all Stars New Villa Vs Ndejje University (Not played)

Kitara Football Club earned a hard fought 2-1 away victory over Water in a Rwenzori Group contest at the Bombo Army Military stadium on Sunday.

The lunch time kick off Water FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kitara FC in the early kick off which was played at 1:00pm at Bombo Barracks grounds.

Brian Mululi and Jamil Nvule Kisitu found the goals for Kitara, an entity coached by Mark Twinamatisko.

Both Mululi and Nvule have now scored three goals apiece.

Kitara’s victory was the fourth in 7 games and remains unbeaten, just like Ndejje University and Kigezi Home Boyz.

The Hoima based club is now second on the log with 13 points, one behind UPDF who fell 3-2 to visiting Kigezi Home Boyz during the second game at Bombo on Sunday.

Two goals from Rodgers Tabule and another by Hassan Kakuru inspired Vialli Bainomugisha’s Kigezi Home Boyz to a 3-2 win away at UPDF.

Alex Kitata and Fred Kalanzi (penalty) got the two goals for UPDF.

Meanwhile, in the Elgon group, Kataka smiled to a 2-1 home win over Bukedea Town Council at the CRO SanSiro Stadium in Mbale.

Newly promoted Saviours condemned Arua based Dove all Stars 2-1 at the Katushabe Play ground in Masindi.

Saviours FC rallied from behind to edge Doves All Stars 2-1 at Katusabe grounds in Masindi.

It was Doves All Stars who took the lead through Sabir Adama.

Then, Fred Adriko diverted the ball into his own net before Emmanuel Oketch netted the winner for Saviours in the 77th minute.

The duel between New Villa and Ndejje University that was supposed to be played in at the St Paul’s Seminary Playground Fort Portal was not honored.

Ndejje University made the trip to Fort Portal but the venue was not available for use.

Therefore the FUFA Competitions Committee will pronounce themselves on the latest development.

Relatedly, the FUFA Big League returns on Monday, November 11, 2019 with one single game.

Katwe United entertains Paidha Black Angels at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier football division in Uganda from which only three clubs are promoted to the Uganda Premier League.