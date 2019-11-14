The 2019 Uganda Rugby Main Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, November 16 between Heathens and Kobs at King’s Park Stadium, Bweyogerere.

Kobs defeated Entebbe-based Mongers by 19-08 while Heathens saw off Black Pirates by 14-03 at the same venue a week ago on Saturday, November 9.

Heathens are the record Uganda Cup winners with 11 titles to boast of since the inception of the rugby season opener in 1999, and winning the first six editions until 2004.

Kobs, on the other hand, have won the Uganda Cup 7 times, and the most recent being the 2018 edition where they defeated Pirates at Legends Rugby Grounds in an entertaining final.

The Uganda Cup final promises to be a physical contest between the two sides with a long history of fierce rivalry. Kobs will be looking to avenge the 2018/19 Premiership title that was agonizingly snatched from their hands by Heathens, while Heathens will attempt to pay back the 26-21 loss at Legends that nearly almost cost them the title.

Davis Kyewalabye, Kobs head coach who just took over the reins from veteran Edmond Tumusiime, attempts to earn his first silverware on the technical bench and will have high hopes in seasoned players in his ranks, like Justin Kimono, Emmanuel Echodu alongside fresh Blue Army signings Daudi Ssemwami, Paul Sekate, and youngster Philip Muhozi.

Across the touchline, Heathens head coach Mohammed Athio will rally his reinforced charges from Kyadondo led by Santos Senteza, Charles Uhuru, returnees Scott Olouch, Joseph Oyet and signings Simon Olet and Innocent Gwoktho.

Before the final showdown, Black Pirates will take on Mongers in the third-place playoff match. Black Pirates have won the Uganda Cup only twice while Mongers are yet to taste glory.

The action-packed day at the new King’s Park Stadium will, however, be opened by an early kick-off in which Makerere Impis and Mulago Rams will battle for the Shield.

The two youthful sides will be playing for a trophy in their cabinets and a ninth place on the log, but most importantly, bragging rights at the Makerere Graveyard which they share as the training ground and venue for home games.

Uganda Cup Roll of Honour