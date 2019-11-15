Friday, 15th November 2019 will remain a grey day in the slummy Kampala City surburb of Katwe.

Christened as the “”Ekibuga Kya Badugavu”, loosely translated as the “City of the Blacks”, Katwe is the home to FUFA Big League side United Football Club.

A fans’ meeting that convened at the club’s training facility on the aforementioned day left far fetched divided opinions, tears and more questions than solutions to the club’s appalling performance in the country’s second tier league.

Club president, Allan Ssewanyana, popularly refereed by many as Bwiino swallowed the bitter pill and painfully decided to step aside, ironically for the good of the club.

“I have decided to step aside for the good of this club (Katwe United Football Club).” Ssewanyana noted much to the disbeliefing fans.

Reported Witch Hunt:

Although Katwe United FC’s disappointing performances have been envisaged by many during their home games at Lugogo and away from home, Ssewanyana points to an invisible hand from the football governing body, FUFA.

“You fans can not see this. But, the truth is that our club is being witch hunted by the federation (FUFA). Many decisions have gone against us both at home and away. They even reached an extent of defaming my pictures in the latest away match when we traveled miles and miles away in Mbale. We were denied licences saying we forged documents. This is witch hunting. Let me step aside. Elect a new chairman and I will help where possible” Ssewanyana cried aloud.

Katwe United sits bottom of the Elgon group with just five points from as many as 8 matches.

They are currently managed by Allan Kabonge Kivewala, who succeeded legendary Hassan “Figo” Mubiru who was sacked just after three matches (one win, a draw and loss).

For starters, Ssewanyana, also legislator in the national parliament representing the people of Makindye West is at loggerheads with the person of Moses Magogo, the FUFA President who is serving a two month’s FIFA ban.

Ssewanyana lodged a petition to FIFA questioning the way Magogo handled the 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets.

To this effect, FIFA Adjudicatory chamber entered a plea bargain with Magogo and he was sentenced to a two months ban from all footballing activities and levied with $ 10,000.

Back to the delicate Katwe United affairs, the club will set a date for elections before confirming the new chairman as the second round comes knocking.

The club lost three of all the four home matches, albeit all under Kabonge.

They fell 4-1 to Arua’s Doves All Stars, 1-0 to Kiboga Young and lately 2-1 to Zombo based Paidha Black Angels.

The club’s first choice and only licenced goalkeeper Eric Dhaira was red carded during the 2-0 away loss to Bukedea Town Council for fighting before the FUFA Disciplinary panel slapped him with an additional two match ban.

For the latest development unfolding at the club, Kawowo Sports will reliably convey the message home.