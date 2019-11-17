AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

South Sudan 0-2 Burkina Faso

Uganda Cranes 2-0 Malawi Flames

Burkina Faso overcame South Sudan 2-0 during a group B contest in the AFCON 2021 qualification campaign in Khartoum, Sudan on Sunday.

Veteran striker Astride Bance scored twice in the game played on a neutral venue because South Sudan’s stadium is under renovation.

The AC Horoya striker scored the opener in the 20th minute and the second 20 minutes later.

South Sudan has now lost twice, following the earlier 1-0 away loss to Malawi on match day one.

Gabadihno Mhango scored the match winner for Malawi against South Sudan.

Burkina Faso is now joint top of the group following a similar victory (2-0) by Uganda Cranes over the Malawi Flames at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Fahad Bayo scored the goals for Uganda Cranes in either halves.