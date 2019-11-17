2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup

Group B

Uganda 13-0 Djibouti

Ethiopia 0-2 Kenya

Uganda Ladies National football team, the Crested Cranes made a perfect start to the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup with a convincing win against minnows Djibouti.

The Crested Cranes had a field day scoring 13 goals with striker Juliet Nalukenge netting five goals.

The U17 National team skipper who has had good form this year took no time to cement her name on the senior team and was a thorn in the flesh for Djibouti.

It should be noted that she scored 18 goals at the COSAFA Championship and already has three goals in two games in the FUFA Women Super League with Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

Hasifa Nassuna and Fazila Ikwaput scored a hat trick each while Fauzia Najjemba and Amina Nababi who was making her debut also got onto the score sheet.

In the other group B game played, Kenya defeated Ethiopia winning the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Jentrix Shikangwa and Cynthia Shilwatso Musungu.

The Crested Cranes will return to action on Tuesday against Kenya.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Zaina Namuleme, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput

Substitutes

Daizy Nakaziro, Joan Namusisi, Eunice Ariokot, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Harriet Nakkuba, Amina Nababi, Margaret Kunihira, Shamira Nalugya