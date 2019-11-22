When legislator Allan Ssewanyana announced that he would step aside as Katwe United Football Club chairman, many club loyalists shed tears.

A few definitely were left unbothered and a small fraction celebrated, including the swore enemies.

This was on Friday, 15th November 2019 during the club’s general meeting with fans and leaders that was intended to seek a way forward to the club’s appalling performance, among other points of discussion.

A week later, a similar meeting has been held at Katwe Play grounds and the same Ssewanyana, also a member of Parliament representing Makindye West in the national parliament has bounced back.

“Because of the overwhelming demand from the fans requesting for my coming back, I have decided to return as chairman of Katwe United Football Club” Ssewanyana noted.

After the end of the first round, Katwe United sat bottom of the Elgon group with just five points from as many as 8 matches.

They are currently managed by Allan Kabonge Kivewala, who succeeded legendary Hassan “Figo” Mubiru who was sacked just after three matches (one win, a draw and loss).

They host their home games at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of Kampala City.

The season half of the FUFA Big League will kick off in January 2020.