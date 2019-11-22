When legislator Allan Ssewanyana announced that he would step aside as Katwe United Football Club chairman, many club loyalists shed tears.

A few definitely were left unbothered and a small fraction celebrated, including the swore enemies.

This was on Friday, 15th November 2019 during the club’s general meeting with fans and leaders that was intended to seek a way forward to the club’s appalling performance, among other points of discussion.

A week later, a similar meeting has been held at Katwe Play grounds and the same Ssewanyana, also a member of Parliament representing Makindye West in the national parliament has bounced back.

“Because of the overwhelming demand from the fans requesting for my coming back, I have decided to return as chairman of Katwe United Football Club” Ssewanyana noted.

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Some of the Katwe United fans dance and jubiliate at Lugogo during a club game

After the end of the first round, Katwe United sat bottom of the Elgon group with just five points from as many as 8 matches.

They are currently managed by Allan Kabonge Kivewala, who succeeded legendary Hassan “Figo” Mubiru who was sacked just after three matches (one win, a draw and loss).

They host their home games at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of Kampala City.

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Katwe United XI Vs Doves All Stars

The season half of the FUFA Big League will kick off in January 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here