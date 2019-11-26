A 30-man provisional squad for the Uganda Cranes has been revealed by Coach Jonathan Mckinstry ahead of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The team, comprised of only local based players also has young goalie Jack Komakech who has featured for the U-17 and U-20 national team sides this year.

Besides, the squad is relatively similar to one that helped the Cranes qualify for Chan with a few additions.

New faces in Kato Samuel and Abdul Karim Watambala make the squad and the duo has really impressed for their clubs and fully deserve spots in the squad, but there’s still a few players who we feel that were worthy of a call-up.

They have really stood out for their sides this season and we’ve profiled why we think they should be in the squad.

Gift Ali (KCCA)

The former Hippos skipper has been impressive in midfield for KCCA since the start of the season.

Gigi is as famously known in football circles has technical attributes which has made him stand out and also benched the much loved Nicholas Kasozi.

He’s certainly proved he’s capable of shielding the back four and linking attack from deep at the highest level and deserves an opportunity to return to national team folds.

Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa)

After an underwhelming performance last season, Kirya has resurrected with a fine season so far.

His stats make excellent reading with five goals to his name and if SC Villa’s other attacking players were clinical in front of goal, they would be even better.

He is the Jogoos main creative force and in a campaign lead striker Bashir Mutanda has failed to come to the party, he has carried the club.

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

He maybe just 18 years-old but he’s someone who has an awful talent and one of the highly rated midfielders in the league at the moment.

Bobosi has the ability to unlock a resilient backline with one single long range pass from deep and has created over 50% of Fahad Bayo’s nine goals this season.

Not many midfielders have impressed more than he has – so it’s a real surprise that he’s been omitted from McKinstry’s squad for the upcoming CECAFA games.

Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City)

Mucureezi adds guile and intelligence in the final third, whilst also being extremely capable from set pieces.

The former KCCA midfielder has been involved in more than 50% of Mbarara City’s 16 goals this season by either scoring or assisting.

A permanent fixture in the local based Cranes team previously, Mucureezi’s omission raises eyebrows although the Ankole Lions’ underwhelming performances so far could have contributed to the decision.

Said Kyeyune (URA)

The URA midfield gem is agile, technically gifted and has a real eye for a pass which could make him a fixture in any Cranes squad.

He should slot in easily into the Uganda Cranes team after playing so well for his club side and is someone who has all the attributes to be the man who links up defence and attack, with his driving runs from midfield difficult to stop when he’s in full flow.

He is the man that makes Sam Ssimbwa’s side tick and without him, they look totally a different side.

Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC)

A surprise omission after he impressed in midfield for the team against Burundi in the final round of the Chan 2020 qualifiers.

Ssozi is a box to box midfielder who has won several man of the match awards in Cops colours and his game intelligence is in no doubt.

Unfortunately for him though one thing that appears to have dented his hopes of breaking into the 30 man squad is McKinstry’s extensive choice of midfielders in Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Kirizestom Ntambi, Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo and Shafik Kagimu. But if he can continue to deliver this level of performance he’s in with a fantastic shout of breaking in and it’s surely a case of when not if we’ll see him representing the Cranes again.

Mike Mutyaba (KCCA)

He needs no introduction and his performances for his club side say it all.

He’s one player capable of turning a game around with his fast thinking brain, ability to beat his markers and also that eye for goal.

Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa)

Derrick Ndahiro [Photo: Aisha Nakato] © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The Uganda Premier League is short of players with consistency over seasons but Ndahiro stands out amongst the few.

The tiny but brainy left back is arguably the Most Valuable Player at Villa Park and its hard to mention top performers in the domestic league minus him.

Very astute defensively and an asset offensively who has bagged several assists for the Blues this season as well as a goal registered to his name.

What he lacks in size, he has in the way he thinks and his game intelligence is unmatched in the left back position amongst his peers in the league.

Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United)

The well-travelled midfielder has been reborn at Busoga United since his return to the Uganda Premier League.

He has put up brilliant performances for the Jinja based side and deserved a chance to make a cut on a provisional squad

James Otim (Bul FC)

Bul FC has enjoyed their best start to the premiership this season and could at worst finish the first round 4th on the log.

Plaudits go to goal scorers Robert Mukongotya and Musa Esenu but the team’s creative force has been none other than James Otim.

The diminutive midfielder is one of the unsung heroes in Peter Onen’s side and deserved a summon.