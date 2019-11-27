Mbarara City considering appointing Ssenyondo on permanent basis

Brian Ssenyondo second coming at the Ankole Lions has restored parity at the club and re-energized the belief, unity and passion among the players.

Management of Mbarara City FC could soon confirm the permanent appointment of Brian Ssenyondo as head of the club’s technical department.

Although Ssenyondo’s qualifications as a football coach are below the required standards by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), he has indeed proved to the right man.

The Western Region based Uganda Premier League side has been on a serious lookout for a coach since Ssenyondo has been serving in interim capacity when he returned to serve for the second stint.

Ssenyondo’s second stint followed the sacking of former coach Paul Nkata who handled the club for only 21 days.

Nkata, along with his backroom staff that included the assistant Baker Kasule, goalkeeping coach Hamza and the technical director Ali Tabule were shown the exit door following a string of unconvincing results.

The Ankole Lions have managed to win three games in a row since Ssenyondo returned to handle the club in the turbulent times.

He recorded a 2-1 score over Onduparaka and overcame Kyetume as well during the first two matches handled since the return.

The latest positive result was a 2-1 home victory over KCCA on Tuesday, 26th November 2019 at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Ibrahim Orit and Bebe Swalik Ssegujja netted the goals for Mbarara City to come from behind and condemn KCCA who had taken the lead through teenager Sam Ssenyonjo.

Before confirming Ssenyondo, Mbarara City has been silently courting Richard Wasswa Bbosa and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.