The closing matches of the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament heads to the football mad Northern region.

Akiibua stadium in Lira and the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu are the two venues that will host the quarter final matches, kicking off this Saturday, 30th November 2019.

There are five match days that will be played concurrently in the two venues.

Busoga takes on West Nile in the first of the double header on Saturday at the Akiibua Stadium, Lira.

The second game will see Bugisu face Lango at the same venue.

FUFA Media Ezra Bidda jumps high to nod home West Nile’s lone strike against Bugisu last season

On the subsequent day (Saturday, 1st December 2019), action will swing to the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

The first of the two game will see Bukedi entertain Tooro before Acholi will lock horns against the defending champions Buganda at 4 P.M.

Until match day five, the quarter final matches will be played alternatively.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE The Acholi team in the FUFA Drum tournament

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Colourful and passionate fans during the FUFA Drum tournament

The semi-finals will be played 7th December 2019 and the final will come on 10th December 2019.

The tournament theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Buganda Province is the defending champion in the championship that was initiated last year.

The FUFA Drum tourney was popularized by the overwhelming passion of fans who fully embraced it with one heart.

Little wonder therefore, gate collections in a single match could rise up to as much as Shs 90M.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE West Nile Province team

Match Day 1 (Saturday, 30th November 2019):

Busoga Vs West Nile – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (2 PM)

Bugisu Vs Lango – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match Day 2 (Saturday, 1st December 2019)

Bukedi Vs Tooro – Pece Stadium, Gulu (2 PM)

Acholi Vs Buganda – Pece Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Match Day 3 (Monday, 2nd December 2019)

Lango Vs Busoga – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (2 PM)

Bugisu Vs West Nile – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match Day 4 (Tuesday, 4th December)

Buganda Vs Bukedi – Pece Stadium, Gulu (2 PM)

Tooro V Acholi – Pece Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Match Day 5 (Wednesday, 4th December 2019)

Busoga Vs Bugisu – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (2 PM)

Lango Vs West Nile – Akiibua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

Match Day 6 (Thursday, 6th December)

Bukedi Vs Acholi – Pece Stadium, Gulu (2 PM)

Tooro Vs Buganda – Pece Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

Saturday, 7th December: Semi-finals (Venue to be confirmed)

Tuesday, 10th December: Finals (Venue to be confirmed)