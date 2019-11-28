48th Annual Day – Rapid Chess Tourney:

1 st – 3 rd December 2019

– 3 December 2019 Dubai

The United Arab Emirates’ 48th Annual Day Rapid Chess tournament will pawn off in Dubai on Sunday, 1st December 2019.

Uganda is among the countries represented at this event by Junior players from the fast rising Dove Chess Academy.

A delegation of seven people; four players and three officials left Uganda on Wednesday aboard Emirates Airlines.

All the players on the team are below 10 years; Harouna Waiswa (7), Grace Eleanor Mayi Nambozo (6), Henrietta Nsereko Rhys (8) and Daniel Kishmanuel Mwanje (6).

Dove Chess Academy Director Christine Namaganda, also a Woman FIDE Master and international Arbiter traveled as head coach.

Diana Arinaitwe and Pauline Nakyeyune were the parents who managed to accompany the junior players.

United Arab Emirates’ Annual Day Rapid Chess tournament is an international event and it will run for three days between Sunday 1st to Wednesday 3rd December 2019 in Dubai.

The tournament will be hosted by Dubai Chess and Culture Club which serves as the biggest chess club in Dubai.

Uganda is among the many countries that will take part in this open chess tournament that will be played in a nine round Swiss format timed for 15 minutes and 5 seconds per move.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of different age categories and will be shared basing on Tie-Break.

This will be Dove Chess Academy’s second international tournament following the Hoogeveen Invitational Youth Chess tourney which took place in September 2019 in the Netherlands.

The players won a total of eight medals in Netherlands.

Quotes:

We are really grateful to have been invited by Dubai Chess & Culture Club as Dove Chess Academy and we want to take this chance to get an international exposure in chess and acquire skills from the biggest chess club in Dubai and we hope for the best in the international event. Christine Namaganda, Dove Chess Academy Director

I expect to win a trophy and cash in the tournament because I want to win and represent my school well. I have trained very well with coach Christine and I am ready to play Daniel Mwanje Kishman, 6 years

I am going to Dubai and I want to win a medal to surprise my parents that I know how to play chess very well and to impress my coach that I have been learning what she has been training me. Rhys Henrietta, 8 years

I am going to Dubai and my aim is to win a trophy. I have trained well with coach Christine so I’m ready to represent very well. Mayi Eleanor Grace Nambozo, 6 years

Delegation:

Players: Harouna Waiswa, Mayi Eleanor Grace Nambozo, Henrietta Nsereko Rhys, Daniel Mwanje Kishmananuel

Officials: Christine Namaganda (Head Coach), Diana Arinaitwe (Parent), Pauline Nakyeyune