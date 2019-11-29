Uganda Premier League (Rescheduled Match)

Friday, November 29, 2019

KCCA Vs Sports Club Villa – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

Friday, November 29, 2019 is a red letter day in Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

Traditional giants, KCCA FC and SC Villa, shall lock horns at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in a Uganda Premier League contest.

Therefore, a competitive tie, a game of emotions and passion, mouth-watering contest, physical duel and a free-flowing match is anticipated.

Lugogo is expected to either be yellow or blue, the two traditional colours for KCCA and SC Villa respectively.

Definitely, there are egos to settle and unfinished business between these two clubs since KCCA triumphed 4-2 over SC Villa in their last meeting at Lugogo.

Coming to this particular match proper, either side have contrasting form.

Whereas SC Villa managed to win 2-0 away at the intimidating Green Light Stadium in Arua over Onduparaka, KCCA faltered on the road at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, losing 2-1 to Mbarara City.

On the current table standings, SC Villa sits third with 27 points, with a game played more than KCCA who are fourth on 26 points.

Key Talking Points

This is one match that is expected to be watched by a mammoth crowd, first by the respective club loyalists and fans across the divide.

KCCA will welcome back the injured trio of Mustapha Kizza, Allan Okello and Nicholas Kasozi.

The three players return to the team at such an opportune moment having missed the Mbarara trip.

Also, their manager Mike Hilary Mutebi who did not travel with the team is back on the touchline.

Other important players will witness goalkeeper and captain Charles Lukwago, Filbert Obenchan, Mike Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, Muzamiru Mutyaba, John Revita, Erisa Ssekisambu, Kezironi Kizito, Jackson Nunda, Steven Sserwadda, Simon Sserunkuma and the on-form young forward Sam Ssenyonjo, scorer of two goals in the previous two matches.

The Jogoos who are coached by Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya will look forward their goalkeeper Saidi Keni, skipper Harishe Asuman, Yayo Lutimba, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Moses Kiggundu, Amir Zake Kakomo, the on colour Ambrose Kirya, David Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa, Albert Mugisa, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Charles Neymar Lwanga, Ronald Magwali, Faizal Muwawu among others.

Victory for either side will be much celebrated as they play catch up to the pacesetters and bitter rivals, Vipers.

Quotes:

We understand the value of this game. We are determined in this very game. Edward Kaziba, SC Villa head coach

This is a traditional rivalry and one of the biggest if not the biggest in the country. We expect them to come hungry at us and it is upon us to try to make it difficult for them to play here. We have Okello, Kizza and Kasozi back and that is a big boost for the squad ahead of such a huge game. I am happy for Sam Ssenyonjo who has taken his chance and used it well. He has scored two goals in two games. I will keep my faith in him and a few more youngsters like Kafumbe, Anaku Mike Hillary Mutebi, KCCA manager