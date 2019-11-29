Over a week ago, Kawowo Sports reliably reported that Charles Livingstone Mbabazi had agreed terms with the management of Wakiso Giants Football Club.

Indeed, it has come to pass when the club officially revealed through their official website concerning the arrival of the former Uganda Cranes midfielder on Friday, 29th November 2019.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Livingstone Mbabazi as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season” Wakiso Giants posted on their official website.

The development comes after weeks of uncertainty and speculations after the knowledgeable coach who also doubles as the second assistant for Uganda Cranes had announced that he was departing Onduparaka.

Henceforth, Mbabazi had been linked to Kyetume and Mbarara City.

But, after agreeing terms with Wakiso Giants, Mbabazi is the new club coach taking over interim coach Steven Bengo who had come to patch up the void left since the sacking of Kefa Kisala.

Mbabazi has since hinted on the the push factor as to why he joined Wakiso Giants than any other club.

I am delighted to be joining a club with great ambitions. The club’s organisation and their sense of direction is what has attracted me and am looking forward to having success here Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Wakiso Giants Head Coach

Mbabazi holds a UEFA coaching certificate and a CAF “B” licence. He has previously handled the Somalia national team and clubs ranging from Bright Stars, Lweza, Kyetume, Onduparaka (two stints) and Mbarara City.

Soft spoken by nature, Mbabazi comes along with his own back room staff that will work alongside Steven Bengo.

Baker Kasule is the first assistant coach and Yusuf “Shiekh” Ssenyonjo, the goalkeeping coach.

Wakiso Giants CEO, Sula Kamoga is excited having acquired Mbabazi,

“In Mbabazi, we have one of the best coaches around who is truly passionate about the game. He is a great tactician and has the experience to steer the club in the direction of our ambitions and we believe he will bring the desired energy and belief to the dressing room and the entire club as well.” Kamoga stated, as quoted by the club website.

Purple Sharks are 7th on the Uganda Premier League table after the first round with 20 points.