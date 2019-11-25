Wakiso Giants Technical: Mbabazi is officially the Purple Sharks’ head coach

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is the new Wakiso Giants Football Club head coach, Kawowo Sports reports.

This happened after the former Uganda Cranes midfielder agreed terms with management of the club christened as the “Purple Sharks” on Sunday, 24th November 2019.

Mbabazi has reportedly signed a two year employment contract that will keep him at the club until November 2021.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

He takes over the technical department of the newly promoted club and replaces Kefa Kisala who was sacked following a string of unconvincing results and failure to control the dressing room.

As the club sought for a permanent solution, former club player Steven Bengo handled the club on interim basis for three games.

Wakiso Giants engaged several coaches as Richard Wasswa Bbosa and Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja but finally zeroed on Mbabazi.

Mbabazi had for long being engaged to join Wakiso Giants way before Kisala took over the club but he opted for Onduparaka despite having earlier signed a pre-contract.

After announcing that he had left Onduparaka following unpaid dues in sign-on fees and monthly salaries accruing to Shs 50M, Mbabazi became a most sought after commodity by Mbarara City, Kyetume and Wakiso Giants.

Mbabazi weighed the options and offers before deciding to go with Wakiso Giants.

Journeyman:

Mbabazi who has a CAF “B” licence and a UEFA coaching certificate is a known journeyman.

He has previously handled Bright Stars, Lweza, Masavu, the Somalia National Team, URA (assistant coach), Onduparaka (first stint), Kyetume, Mbarara City, Onduparaka (second stint) and now Wakiso Giants as he also juggles the job of Uganda Cranes second assistant.

Kawowo Sports has established that Mbabazi will work alongside Bengo as trainer.

Mbabazi will come along with another assistant coach (Baker Kasule) and the goalkeeping Yusuf Ssenyonjo.

He is arguably regarded as one of the best coaches in the country with well-stipulated training programs and good game reading antics.

Wakiso Giants completed the first half of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League with 20 points from 15 matches and currently lie 6th on the 16 team log.