Most decisions in life are always long thought of before eventually coming to pass.

Seldom, such decisions are cut edging and it necessitates one to swallow that most bitter pill, have a sound mentality, character, will power and finally execute them.

When Uganda Cranes legend Charles Livingstone Mbabazi signed at Onduparaka, left the club and crossed to Mbarara City; and then returned to Onduparaka, many were left puzzled.

Now, Mbabazi is leaving Onduparaka for another destination yet to be known.

It is official, Mbabazi has left Onduparaka Football Club by mutual consent after the club allegedly breached his employment contract that was due to expire in 2021.

“I have decided to leave Onduparaka Football Club. It is painful but a reality after the club breached my employment contract” Mbabazi disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Kawowo Sports has established that the coach who is also the second deputy to Johnathan McKinstry at Uganda Cranes owes close to Shs 50M in arrears accumulated from the signing fees to the six months owed in salaries.

Mbabazi’s second stint at Onduparaka FC has witnessed him handle the club for the first half of the 2019 – 2020 season in all the 15 games played home and away.

The Catarpillars completed the first round with 23 points from 15 matches as they sit fifth on the 16 team log.

In their last outing of the first stanza of the season, Onduparaka lost 3-1 at their Green Light fortress to the 16 time league winners, Sports Club Villa.

Mbabazi is destined for a return to Mbarara City, a club that he previously handled.

Three other clubs have also openly expressed interest in his signature and eventual services – Wakiso Giants, Tooro United and Kyetume.

For starters, as a player, Mbabazi played for all the three core clubs in the Uganda Premier League – SC Villa, Express and KCCA (VEK).

He moved on to Cote D’ Ivoire and had a stint with ASEC Mimoas before signing at Tunisia’s Esperance.

The former midfielder then moved to Ireland where he was a household name at St Patricks’ Athletic Football Club.

He prematurely retired from football after a heart complication.

Before he officially hung up the boots, he played in Vietnam and returned home to coach Bright Stars, Lweza and Masavu.

He later coached the Somalia National Team for two years before he returned to sign at Onduparaka (first stint), Kyetume, Mbarara City and lately Onduparaka again.

A CAF “B” licenced coach, Mbabazi also owns a UEFA coaching diploma who he attained during the latter years of his tenure in Ireland.

He is arguably regarded as one of the best coaches in the country with well stipulated training programmes.