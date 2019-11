COPA Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament 2019

20 th – 26 th December 2019

– 26 December 2019 Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam – Tanzania

A twenty man provisional team for the Uganda national beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) has been named by head coach Abdul Salim Muwonge.

There are four goalkeepers on the team to include; Ronald Mutebi (St. Lawrence University), Meddie Kibirige (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Mutoola) and Micheal Kalule (St. Lawrence University).

Uganda Sand Cranes play up prior to the match against Malawi during the 2018 Copa Dar es Salaam

The outfield players are Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Peter Mukwata (Mutoola), Swaib Kakwaya (Buganda Royal), Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal), Roch Somoka (Isabeti), Benson Ocen (MUBS), Swalleh Ssimbwa (St Lawrence University), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal University) and Faisal Sekiti (Wolves).

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Godfrey Lwesibawa (left) is part of the Sand Cranes team

We have selected 20 players that we believe are the best and have been playing together on the National team for a period. Our hopes are high and we shall compete for a silverware. Abdul Salim Muwonge, Uganda Sand Cranes head coach

FUFA Media Sand Cranes head coach Salim Muwonge

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Benson Ocen (left) is tackled by Paul Lule. Both players are on the summoned team

The team will start training on 3rd December at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

Sand Cranes finished runners-up in the previous COPA Dar es Salaam after losing to the hosts Tanzania in the final.

This year’s tournament will also be held at Coco beach from 20th to 26th December 2019.

Summoned Team:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Ronald Mutebi (St. Lawrence University), Meddie Kibirige (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (GK) (Mutoola), Micheal Kalule (St. Lawrence University)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Peter Mukwata (Mutoola), Swaib Kakwaya (Buganda Royal), Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal), Roch Somoka (Isabeti), Herbert Luboyera, Benson Ocen (MUBS), Swalleh Ssimbwa (St Lawrence University), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal University), Faisal Sekiti (Wolves), Sulaiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University)

