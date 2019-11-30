Tanzania coach Ettiene Ndayirajige has included CECAFA U-20 Most Valuable Player Kelvin Pius John in the 32-ma provisional squad for the Kilimanjaro Stars ahead of the Senior Challenge Cup.

The forward has played in all under age competitions for Tanzania national teams and it remains to be seen if he makes the cut for the tournament to be held in Uganda next month.

First choice goalkeeper Aishi Manula is back in the squad after missing the Chan qualifiers and the first two Afcon 2021 qualifiers due to fatigue.

Kikosi cha wachezaji 32 wa Timu ya Tanzania Bara (Kilimanjaro Stars) kilichoitwaa kwaajili ya michuano ya Cacafa itakayofanyika nchini Uganda. @TaifaStars_ @Cecafafootball1 @WKidao @azamtvtz pic.twitter.com/NHTJwAP5nt — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) November 29, 2019

The squad has experienced goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, defender Kelvin Yondani, midfielders Salum Abubaker and Jonas Mkude among other senior players but Simba captain John Bocco has been left out.

Tanzania have won the annual competition three times in 1975, 1994 and 2010.

They are in Group C along with rivals Kenya, Djibouti and Zanzibar.

The tournament kicks off on December 7 and will go on till December 19 in Uganda.

The Tanzania Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC), Matecha Mnata (Yanga SC) and David Kisu (Gor Mahia/Kenya)

Defenders: Juma Abdul (Yanga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El –Jadid/Morocco), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Gardiel Michael (Simba SC) and Abdulimajid Mangalo (Biashara United).

Midfielders: Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Yussuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar), Jonas Mkude, Muzamil Yassin (Simba SC), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons), Salum Abubakar ‘Sure Boy’ (Azam FC), Iddi Suleiman ‘Nado’ (Azam FC) and Freddy Tangalu (Lipuli FC).

Forwards: Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Miraji Athuman ‘Madenge’ (Simba SC), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (Azam FC), Ditram Ntchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Kelvin John (Football House), Eliud Ambokile (TP Mazembe/DRC), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/Zambia) and Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC).