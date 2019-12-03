FUFA Drum 2019 – Match Day 3 Results:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Lango Province became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 FUFA DRUM Tournament.

This followed a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Busoga at a fully packed Akii Bua Stadium in Lira on Monday.

Emmanuel Obua and Moses Aliro struck in each half for Lango much to the delight of the home fans.

Obua tapped home at the back post past Bronson Nsubuga’s cross from the right as early as the third minute for the quick lead.

Aliro scored the second goal after combining well with second half substitute Pate Wanok in a wall pass move.

Busoga were guilty of several missed goal scoring opportunities in the first half with Hamis Tibita and Richard Wandyaka the main culprits even when it seemed so easy to score past goalkeeper Franco Oringa.

Midfielder Jeromy Kirya replaced the injured Daniel Shabena.

In the second half, Busoga introduced pacy winger Ibrahim Kazindula for Daniel Shabena.

They later lost goalkeeper Sanon Munabi for Michael Nantamu.

Like against Bugisu, Lango’s star player Nsubuga was named man of the match for the second consecutive match, earning a plaque and cash worth shs 100,000.

The first game on match day three at Akii Bua Stadium witnessed Bugisu edge West Nile 1-0.

Second half substitute Saul Bukoma scored the lone goal in the 73rd minute finishing off Muwadda Mawejje’s teasing cross from the right wing.

The earlier game at Akii Bua Stadium witnessed a 1-0 win for Bugisu against West Nile.

Second half substitute Saul Bukoma arrived early at the early post to tap home a Muwadda Mawejje delivery from the right.

Match day four will be played on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.

Buganda takes on Bukedi in the opening match at 2 PM before hosts Acholi will play Tooro.

Victories for Bukedi and Acholi will see both provinces book berths for the semi-finals.

Tuesday, 3rd December 2019:

Buganda Vs Bukedi ( 2 PM ) – Akii Bua Stadium, Gulu

) – Akii Bua Stadium, Gulu Acholi Vs Tooro (4 PM) – Akii Bua Stadium, Gulu

Team Line Ups:

Lango XI: Franco Oringa (G.K), Emmanuel Odur, John Paul Achire, Emmanuel Acha, Ivan Okello, Farouq Lamora, Emmanuel Okech, Jasper Okello, Fahad Badiro, Bronson Nsubuga, Emmanuel Obua

Subs: Emmanuel Odongo (G.K), Walter Egang, Moses Aliro, Moses Okello, Emma Okwir, Pate Wannock, Ronny Okullo

Team officials:

Head coach: Daniel Ogwar Enguedo

Daniel Ogwar Enguedo Assistant coach : Bob Obira

: Bob Obira Goalkeeping coach : James Otega

: James Otega Fitness Coach: Badru Owiny

Badru Owiny Doctor: Judith Akello

Busoga XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Jimmy Kulaba, Allan Munaba, Wilson Makulo, Steven Kagoda, George Kasonko, Daniel Shabena, David Bagoole, Richard Wandyaka, Hamisi Tibita, Anthony Mayanja

Subs: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Yakuti Mandela, Deo Iseja, Methodius Basse, Jeromy Kirya, Ibrahim Kazindula, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Isaac Wagoina, Emma Mwesigwa

Officials: