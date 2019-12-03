FUFA Drum 2019 (Quarterfinals – Match Day 4)

Acholi 1-1 Tooro

Tooro Buganda 2-4 Bukedi

Tooro Province earned their first point in the new format of the 2019 FUFA Drum quarter finals after a hard fought one all draw with hosts Acholi at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu on Tuesday.

Second half substitute James Otim, who features at Jinja based BUL Football Club had given Acholi the lead in the 55th minute.

Five minutes later, Joseph Ssemujju of Proline Football Club restored parity for Tooro as the two Provinces shared the spoils.

Before the goals, the game had been a balanced affair with either sides creating scoring opportunities.

Tooro’s forward Anwar Ntege of URA FC arrived late to meet Joseph Ssemujju’s inviting cross from the left on 26 minutes.

On the half hour mark, Tooro goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo collected a high ball as forward Isaac Otto surges on

Ssemujju was cautioned on the stroke of half time as the two sides returned to the Pece Stadium locker-rooms tied goal-less.

Two minutes into the second half, lanky Acholi forward Tito Okello who features at Vipers Sports Club missed finding target a first time shot that went begging.

Creative midfielder Hudu Mulikyi shot wide of goal in the 52nd minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, super subsistute, James Otim scored moments after coming on.

The joy was however short lived when Ssemujju raced onto Benjamin Nyakoojo’s perfectly weighed long ball to score the equalizer on the hour mark.

The sides further called for other changes with Tooro’s Noel Nasasira replacing Rogers Lwebugu.

Meanwhile, Moses Okot replaced forward Isaac Otto.

The man of the match was Otim, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Meanwhile, Bukedi bundled out defending champions Buganda 4-2 in the second game played on Tuesday evening at Pece.

Ibra Nsimbe, skipper Fredison Gwoto, Benon Tahomera and substitute Isaac Kisujju scored the goals for Bukedi.

Buganda’s consolation goals came from defender Enock Walusimbi’s powerful header and a cool finish off substitute Paul Ssekulima.

Action resume on Wednesday in Lira and Gulu.

Already qualified Lango hosts West Nile at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira whilst Busoga and Bugisu will fight for maximum points to be assured of a semi-final slot.