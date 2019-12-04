KCCA defender Musa Ramathan has turned down an invitation to feature for South Sudan national team ahead of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Musa is one of the four Ugandan based players summoned by the Bright Stars to feature in the annual tournament to be held in Uganda starting December 7.

“There has not been any official communication to me,” Musa told Kawowo Sports. “All I saw was a list circulating on social media,” he added.

“But regardless, I won’t feature for them (South Sudan) at the moment and I am not even sure I will in the future. I still have many years ahead of me to make a decision at the moment.

Musa has been one of the revelations at KCCA this season where he features at right back for the defending champions.

Other Ugandan based players summoned by South Sudan include Makweth Awol (Mbarara City), Ivan Wani (Busoga United) and Emmanuel Rubangakene.

South Sudan are in group B with Sudan and Somalia