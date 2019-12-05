Tanzania’s wonder kid Pius Kelvin John will not be part of the Kilimanjaro Stars’ team that will feature at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Kelvin who helped Tanzania win the CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup was included in the provisional team but did failed to make the cut on the final 21-man squad that was released by coach Etienne Ndayiragije on Thursday.

The other familiar player missing on the final team is veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja who plays for KMC in Tanzania.

Salum Abubaker alias Sure Boy who plies his trade at Azam FC is the other player that has not made the cut on the final team.

The Kilimanjaro Stars are expected to arrive in Kampala on Thursday (night).

Tanzania will begin the tournament against Kenya’s Harambe Stars, who are the defending champions on Sunday. Group B also has Sudan and Zanzibar.

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Matecha Mnata (Yanga SC) and David Kisu (Gor Mahia/Kenya)

Defenders: Juma Abdul (Yanga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El –Jadid/Morocco), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Gardiel Michael (Simba SC)

Midfielders: Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Muzamil Yassin (Simba SC), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons), Barak Majogoro (Polisi, Tanzania)

Forwards: Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Miraji Athuman ‘Madenge’ (Simba SC), Ditram Ntchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/Zambia), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC), Rashid Chambo (IK Frej Taby)