Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday, 5th December 2019 released the official list of the Ugandan referees who will don the treasured FIFA Badge for the year 2020.

By and large, Uganda will have 23 referees who have been approved for the FIFA badges.

Female assistant Docus Atuhaire bounced back to the FIFA limelight after a year in oblivion following a spell as she undertook the maternity leave.

Atuhaire, 27, first acquired the FIFA badge in 2016 and served until 2017. She missed out the subsequent two years (2018 and 2019) before bouncing back in 2020.

She bounces back to join to join the established guns; Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi and the ever fresh Jane Mutonyi.

Hailing from Western Uganda in Mbarara, Atuhaire takes over the slot that was previously occupied by Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya who has since retired to concentrate on the teaching profession.

There are two female center referees in Shamilah “Keko” Nabadda and Diana Murungi.

Male referees:

There are five male center referees with one new face Ronald Madanda.

The other four are the experienced quartet of Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabilla Chelangat and William Oloya.

The male Assistant referees include; Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra.

For the first time, Uganda will have FIFA futsal referees starting with the year 2020.

The two FIFA futsal referees are; Brian Emmy Nsubuga and Issac Sengendo.

The four beach Soccer referees maintained on the FIFA list are; Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza and Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio.

The list of Uganda FIFA referees for the year 2020:

Male referees:

Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya, Ronald Madanda

Assistant referees:

Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra

Futsal Referees:

Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Issac Sengendo

Beach Soccer:

Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio

Women referees:

Shamirah Nabadda, Diana Murungi

Women Assistant referees: