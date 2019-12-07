Bright Anukani and Fahad Bayo scored for Uganda as they edged Burundi 2-1 at Lugogo to start the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on a positive note.

The Cranes could have scored more on the day especially in a splendid first half performance but how did each player perform on the afternoon.

Charles Lukwago 6.0: Rarely troubled and can’t be blamed for conceding from a penalty. Organised his defence well and alert when called upon.

Paul Willa 6.0: Beaten on a few occasions in the second half but his performance was fine on the day and did combine well with Ben Ocen on the right.

Mustafa Kizza 6.0: An improved defensive performance more so in the second half when Burundi threatened and provided a few decent balls from his trade mark crosses.

Halid Lwaliwa 6.5: A colossus at the back both in the air and on the ground and also willing to play from the back.

John Revita 6.5: Unfortunate to give away a penalty after a very commanding calm performance that including offensive drives from the back.

Ben Ocen 6.5: He had to wait a little longer for his debut but he didn’t disappoint. Held possession well, beat his markers with pace and skill and also tactically overworked the opponents with his runs that created space for Bayo.

Bright Anukani 8.0: What more can you ask from the Proline midfielder who scored and assisted in the same game? On any other day, Anukani would have bagged a hat trick of assists with his eye for a defence splitting pass.

Allan Okello 7.0: A little silent in the first half but threatened the opponents with his pace and trickery whenever he was in possession. Denied a goal by the woodwork after the break.

Fahad Bayo 6.5: Denied a brace by the assistant referee and the wood work but had a decent game. Nevertheless, he must improve his effectiveness in front of goal.

Shafik Kagimu 7.0: A wonderful performance from an unusual position as he was tasked to give cover to the defence a job he executed so well especially in the first half.

Viane Ssekajugo 5.5: A willing runner into the channels despite being bullied by the big Burundians. Missed a glorious opportunity to get his third goal against the same opponents in national team colours.

Substitutes

Joachim Ojera 5.0: Rarely got on the ball when he replaced the tired Ssekajugo.

Nicholas Kasozi 6.0: Tidy and neat after replacing Kagimu who shockingly started ahead of him in the defensive midfield role.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 5.0: A quiet game for the number 10 after coming on Anukani but had a few decent touches.